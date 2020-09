Police say the boy was riding his bicycle along Mott Street in Peckville when he was hit by the car.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened near the corner of Mott and Electric Streets in Peckville just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the boy was riding his bicycle along Mott Street when he was hit by the car.

The driver stopped.