105th birthday celebration for woman in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. — Friends and family gathered in Lackawanna County to celebrate Anna Costelnick's 105th birthday. A party was held in her honor Thursday afternoon at Lackawanna Health and Rehab in Blakely. Anna is originally from Jessup.

"And she said what got her to this age is she watched her diet and her weight. She didn't eat salts or fat and she did a lot of walking and praying," said Marianne Boos.



Anna was treated to gifts, flowers and of course, cake at her party in Lackawanna County.