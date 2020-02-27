x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

105th birthday celebration for woman in Lackawanna County

Anna Costelnick celebrated a milestone birthday.

BLAKELY, Pa. — Friends and family gathered in Lackawanna County to celebrate Anna Costelnick's 105th birthday.

A party was held in her honor Thursday afternoon at Lackawanna Health and Rehab in Blakely.

Anna is originally from Jessup.

Her daughter explained Anna's key to a long, healthy life.

"And she said what got her to this age is she watched her diet and her weight. She didn't eat salts or fat and she did a lot of walking and praying," said Marianne Boos.

Anna was treated to gifts, flowers and of course, cake at her party in Lackawanna County.