A very special 100th birthday

One of Newswatch 16's anchors surprised 100-year-old Eveline with a birthday message.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Humming along to "You are my Sunshine," wearing her birthday tiara proud, Eveline Deresinski is happy as can be on her 100th birthday.

"Just living day by day the best I can. Love my neighbor as myself," she said.

Eveline is celebrating with all her friends at Abington Manor in South Abington Township, including one of her best friends, Lois Kretsch.

"I think she's pretty sharp for 100. We have our good days and bad. But today is a good one," Kretsch said.

Evie is originally from Kansas but moved to the Factoryville area decades ago simply because she loved the mountains. She got married and ended up staying in northeastern Pennsylvania forever.

"I love all these people," Evie said.

"She's just Evie. She's a very free-spirited woman and loves everybody," said Evie's nurse of nearly eight years, Natasha Burton.

Eveline says she really does not have a secret to living to triple digits. Two of her 10 older siblings are still alive, too. One lives in Kansas, and the other in California.

"I think she has always been a good living woman, a church-goer. She eats well. She just enjoys life and flirting," Kretsch said.