The lucky winner bought the $1 million Power PayDay scratch-off ticket in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Someone is a million dollars richer and all they had to do was a little scratching.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lucky winner bought the $1 million Power PayDay scratch-off at Fast Lane Mart along South Main Street in Taylor.

That's the $20 game's top prize.

The store in Taylor will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.