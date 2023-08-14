x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

$1 million lottery winner sold in Lackawanna County

The $20 scratch-off ticket was sold at a store in Throop.
Credit: WNEP/PA Lottery

THROOP, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lackawanna County.

M Kumar P Inc. (Food Express) at 914 Dunmore Street in Throop sold a $1-million-winning Million Dollar Cashfall scratch-off.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Million Dollar Cashfall is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Click here for the latest results from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

More Videos

In Other News

Fundraiser held in Scranton benefits heart organizations

Before You Leave, Check This Out