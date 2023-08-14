$1 million lottery winner sold in Lackawanna County

The $20 scratch-off ticket was sold at a store in Throop.

THROOP, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lackawanna County.

M Kumar P Inc. (Food Express) at 914 Dunmore Street in Throop sold a $1-million-winning Million Dollar Cashfall scratch-off.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Million Dollar Cashfall is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

