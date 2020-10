A tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment and landed on a car.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 northbound is shut down in Lackawanna County after a tractor-trailer crash.

The tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 180 in Moosic and landed on a car.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is okay. Officials do not know how many people are in the car.

Both lanes of the highway are shut down.