Laboring on Labor Day

Labor Day is the day we celebrate workers across the country. How are those of us who are working during the holiday spending the day?

There's always work to be done at Manning Dairy Farm in North Abington Township near Clarks Summit.

From the cow to the cone, workers there had a lot to do this Labor Day.

"It's like every other day. On the farm, the cows have to get milked 365 days," Jean Manning, owner of Manning Dairy Farm, said.

Labor Day is one of the most popular days of the year at the ice cream shop. There are no off days on the farm, that includes growing food for the cows.

"There's always something to do and really, once the weather is good if your crops are ready to go, you go," Manning said.

At Lahey Family Fun Park in South Abington Township, the place was full of people looking for a way to have a good time while staying socially distant.

Visitors raced around the go-kart track, bumped bumpers on boats, and redeemed tickets for prizes at the arcade.

Ella Frounfelker said she had to work overtime at Lahey's this Labor Day.

"I haven't really stopped. I've just been moving between redemption, selling tickets, getting the the bats cleaned, getting the golf clubs cleaned, and getting drinks and ice cream," Frounfelker said.

Meanwhile, employees at Booyah Burgers and Bites in Wyoming were busy serving hundreds of orders.

"Pounds upon pounds of chicken, our beef and the sandwiches we try to make everything fresh that day so people come in and that day enjoy something quality," Kitchen Manager Douglas Campbell said.