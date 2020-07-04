Knoebels delays season start until further notice

"For the health and safety of our team and community, we're closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. With this being the case, our off-season projects are on hold and will need to be completed once our team returns to work. Since much uncertainty exists as to when this will be possible, our most responsible route is to delay the start of our 2020 season until further notice," Knoebels officials said in a statement.