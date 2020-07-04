Knoebels delays season start until further notice

Knoebels announced Tuesday they will be delaying the start of their 2020 season until further notice.
"For the health and safety of our team and community, we're closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. With this being the case, our off-season projects are on hold and will need to be completed once our team returns to work. Since much uncertainty exists as to when this will be possible, our most responsible route is to delay the start of our 2020 season until further notice," Knoebels officials said in a statement.
Knoebels is currently accepting new reservations for June 1 through November 1, 2020.
If you have questions, you can contact Knoebels Monday through Friday, 9AM-5PM, at (800) 487-4386 or by email at contact@knoebels.com.
Also, Knoebels has created an FAQ on its website to help answer your questions.