Knoebels announces delay of 2020 season

Coronavirus is impacting businesses throughout the area and Knoebels Amusement Resort is no exception

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels announced Friday they will be delaying the start of their 2020 season.

"After much discussion and monitoring of the quickly changing COVID-19 situation, we've made the decision to delay the start of our 2020 season by two weeks. Opening Weekend is now scheduled for May 9 and 10," Knoebels officials said in a statement.

If you have campground, cottage or picnic reservations, or ride-all-day passes, for the April 25-26 or May 2-3 weekends, Knoebels Guest Relations team is available to answer your questions via phone Monday through Friday, from 9AM until 5PM, or via email at contact@knoebels.com.