The sheriff's office said the deputy spotted a tiger in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

According to TWRA, there have been two unconfirmed sightings so far. The tiger was spotted off of Island River Drive near the Industrial Park and a second sighting reported near Thorngrove Pike.

TWRA said a trap has been set and if the tiger is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, according to the TWRA. Tiger Haven, a nonprofit providing a sanctuary for big cats in Roane County, has also assisted in the search.

Zoo Knoxville has confirmed all of its tigers are accounted for. The Roane County Sheriff said that all Tiger Haven animals are also accounted for.

KCSO said multiple agencies, including TWRA and KPD’s Animal Control Unit, are working to find the tiger.

Anyone who may have information on a missing tiger is asked to call the sheriff's office at 865-215-2243.