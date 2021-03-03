x
Justice Department reaches settlement in hospital agreement

Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital had an agreement that would have given Geisinger a 30 percent stake in Evangelical.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital over an agreement that would have given Geisinger a 30 percent stake in Evangelical.

The partnership between the two health care providers was announced in 2018.

In August, the Justice Department sued, claiming the deal would give Geisinger too much control over evangelical and would limit competition.

The proposed settlement would limit Geisinger to a 7 and a half percent interest in Evangelical.

A federal judge still has to sign off on the settlement.

