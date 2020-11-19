Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman joins Chase Down Podcast

"I think part of it is social media and the natural inclination for people to want to reinforce and affirm their own beliefs," Fetterman added. "You can curate your own social media feed and your content to be exactly what you want, and it can be increasingly polarizing. I just spent three days going through rural Pennsylvania, and it's striking, and it's remarkable, the level and intensity of feeling. Just because somebody doesn't agree with you and lockstep with you on every single issue, that doesn't make them a bad person. It doesn't make them less than you. You're not better than anybody else. Growing up in these environments and seeing these different places has affirmed that."