Another major retailer to meet that fate.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim, pushing troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the Associated Press, the 118-year-old company says it will be closing some of its 850 stores.

J.C. Penney has nearly 90,000 workers across the country.

It said that it received $900 million to help it operate during the restructuring of the company.