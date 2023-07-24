Injured trooper released from hospital, heading to rehabilitation following deadly June shooting

State Police colleagues and Penn State Hershey Medical staff helped give Lt. James Wagner a hero's discharge in Dauphin County on Monday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 19.

More than a month after he was severely injured in a shootout, State Police Lieutenant James Wagner has been released from the hospital.

Wagner will now continue his recovery at UPMC Mercy for continued rehabilitation, according to Pennsylvania State Police.