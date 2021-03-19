In Wilkes-Barre, sandwiches and salvation

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped an effort to feed those in need.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A health crisis hasn’t stopped a mission to feed the hungry in Wilkes-Barre,

Each month, St. Nicholas parish workers in Wilkes-Barre and volunteers gather to make sandwiches, hundreds of them, to feed the hungry.

“You know when we hear that we’re supposed to reach out to those who are in need, it’s not to just hear that but to do that," said Rev. Joseph Verespy of St. Nicholas parish.

The food goes to several local shelters to help those in need.

If anything, these sandwich makers say the pandemic has made this effort even more important, and so they wear masks and gloves and social distance and continue their work.

“How many? We make 200 sandwiches. They appreciate that we do for them. They are very happy," said Sister Anna Nguyen, Sister of Christian Charity at St. Nicholas Parish.

Some say this work each month has brought them peace and purpose during a time of uncertainty.

“How fortunate are most of us that a sandwich is not a big deal, a ham and cheese on white bread, not a big deal. Go to my refrigerator and make that any day of the week, and yet when you’re delivering these, the people that are receiving these are so terribly appreciative," said volunteer Rich Burns of Plains Township.

One volunteer makes not only sandwiches but sweet treats every month, too.

“I lost my husband to cancer in December of 2016, and I retired in November of 2017, and I started that month volunteering, and I’ve been doing it nonstop. I’ve asked sister if I could make Christmas cookies. I have made cookies every month since, and it’s been a joy and an honor," said Mary Fox of Bear Creek Township.