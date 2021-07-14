Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ to Support Go Joe 24

When you buy any sized iced coffee from your local Dunkin', $1 will be donated to Go Joe (Cash, Credit, or on the App!).
All the money benefits Saint Joseph's Center, which helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Don't forget to tag @SaintJosephsCenter, #icedcoffeeday, #Dunkin, #gojoe24, or #GoJoeRideAlong in your photos.
For more information about the Go Joe 24 charity bike ride, click here or text "Joe" to 570-826-1616.
Who knows, you might run into one of your favorite WNEP personalities!
Participating counties: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, Wyoming