Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a free icy cold beverage?

All-day long folks stopped at their local Dunkin to show their support with Go Joe iced coffee day.

By donating a dollar or more, people could get a free medium iced coffee or iced tea.

All the money goes to the good folks at St. Joe's.

Due to the current pandemic, Go Joe has been modified a bit.

Joe will be riding a stationary bike here at the station for this year's fundraiser and you're invited to ride along with him at home.

There will also be a shortened telethon from 8 to 10 p.m. on July 25 on WNEP.