It's not going to amount to much snow, but the icy mix that is part of the storm passing through our area on Tuesday could cause big problems for drivers.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on all of the interstates in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties to 45 miles per hour, and is urging people to stay off the roads if they don't need to be out.