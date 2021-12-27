Government flights carrying unaccompanied children land in Luzerne County

Four such flights have landed recently at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

AVOCA, Pa. — A federal lawmaker says planes carrying unaccompanied children flew from Texas to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport four times this month.

Congressman Matt Cartwright says the federal government has flown children to airports across the country for several years to alleviate crowding at the southern US border.

The airport in Luzerne County had not received any of the flights until this month.

Rep. Cartwright says those planes were bound for other airports in Pennsylvania and New York but were sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport because of staffing issues at the other airports.

The congressman says the children were then bussed to other areas of the country to stay with family or in approved foster homes.

Here is Rep. Cartwright's full statement:

"These are legitimate concerns and we’ve been looking into it. We know that during the last two administrations, federal agencies have responded to overcrowding issues by relocating unaccompanied children to the custody of properly screened family members, host sponsors, and charitable institutions."

According to information on the web site for the Department of Health and Human Services, unaccompanied children traveling from the border are under the care of the agency's Office of Refugee Resettlement. Also according to the agency's web site, 2,340 unaccompanied children have been sent to Pennsylvania between October of 2020 and October of 2021.

We have reached out to DHHS for comment about the recent flights to our area, but we have not heard back.