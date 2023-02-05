Hundreds of King Charles cutouts made in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla is set for this Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The King and his wife may be overseas, but people in Northeastern Pennsylvania are bringing them right into their homes.

"Wet Paint" in Wilkes Barre is a business that gets about 80% of its profits from cardboard cutouts. Right now, they are busy with cutouts of King Charles for his coronation. The business in Luzerne County, who usually sells 100 cutouts of King Charles a week, is now up to 600-700. Many of their customers being from Canada and the U.S.