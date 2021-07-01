How to naturally boost your immunity this winter

With cold/flu season and COVID-19 going on, many folks are looking to boost their immunity. Newswatch 16 spoke to a local registered dietician who offered some tips.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Many folks are looking for a boost this time of year: looking to better fight off colds and flu and even COVID-19.

So how people can try to boost their own immunity and stay as healthy as possible right now?

“A balanced, healthy diet would keep your immune system up and at ‘em for the whole year instead of just cold and flu season," said registered dietician Heather Fedoryk, who works in the Abington Heights School District.

Nutritionists and dieticians like Fedoryk say it is all about eating well: get those vitamins and nutrients you need as naturally as possible.

“Some examples, now it’s like squash season so squash has a lot of Vitamin A and beta-carotene which is good for keeping healthy tissues and healthy tissues will lead to keeping your immune system functioning like keeping healthy tissues from the inside out.”

As for taking vitamins and supplements, Fedroyk says you need to talk to your doctor first.

“You can get lab work and stuff to see what your actual levels are. A good one around here is the vitamin D, but there’s a test for that, so your doctor would recommend that you take this supplement, and sometimes you need a jump start of vitamin D, and they will give you a prescription.”

Fedoryk said it seems obvious but of course, make sure you are also sleeping well and getting exercise.

Getting outdoors has proven to help your immune system.

And of course, drink plenty of water.

“That water flushes out anything that shouldn’t be in your body. It’s one of the easiest things to do to stay healthy is to stay hydrated.”

Fedoryk said to avoid sugar and greasy foods and too much caffeine because they can drag you down in terms of health.

Moderation, she said, is key.

For more diet and nutrition tips for 2021, check out Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey recent “Hope & Help” live Q & A.

The segment tackled many of your wellness questions for the new year.