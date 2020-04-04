How to make a homemade mask

There are several types of masks that you can make yourself.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Carolyn Blackburne shows us how you can make a mask to help protect others, in case you have coronavirus and may not be showing symptoms.

You can also sew your own mask like one woman from West Nanticoke who has made hundreds of homemade cloth masks for health care workers.

Carrie Jackson has donated 300 masks already. Some to employees at Guardian Nursing Center in Nanticoke.



"We're making them with 100% cotton, two layers, we have a nice soft layer on the back, which is flannel soft on the face, and then the front is 100% cotton," said Jackson.