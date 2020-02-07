How does PA rank for health restrictions?

A study shows that Pennsylvania ranks 11th out of the states with the most restrictions.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It is a new study of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

According to WalletHub, a personal finance website, researchers looked at all kinds of different criteria to rank the least to the most restrictive states.

"They include everything from a shelter in place order where that does still exist to any laws or guidelines that masks should be worn in public to the ban on large gatherings and what size that cut off is," said analyst Jill Gonzalez.

South Dakota ranked number one for the least restrictions right now.

The most restrictive is New Mexico.

Pennsylvania comes in 11th for most restrictive.

"Pennsylvania is an interesting case because you have two metropolises, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which have looked vastly different in terms of COVID-19. Philadelphia has a little bit higher of a positive test rate and a positive death rate. So you have those two at either end of the state, and then you have a lot of rural places in between. So it's really hard to say, on a state by state basis, if it's too restrictive."

What about the connection between death rates and restrictions?

You have a lot of states with lower death rates that you know that did start to open up earlier, take Utah or South Dakota in that respect. You might have a state like Indiana that has a relatively high death rate that opened up anyway, so that doesn't tend to make much sense."

So, what do the experts say about preventing a second wave of coronavirus?

What steps should be taken?

"We've seen states that have reopened far sooner than others like Texas and Arizona that are now seeing very, very high testing rates and higher death rates, too. So because of that, I think reopening is one issue, but health is still another, so if businesses are opening, the experts we talked to say masks should still be worn, and social distancing is something businesses have to keep in the front of their minds," said Gonzalez.

A link to the entire study can be found here.