How can health tech help us now? An expert weighs in

Tracing our health digitally – experts say they learned a lot from the pandemic and the way healthcare needs to change. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky reports.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A nationwide poll found that 92 percent of Americans think health care systems need a major change, and some said that means better ways to keep, manage, and check health care information.

“Put that record in your hand so that when you choose to apply it, if and when you can then apply it," said Blair Wright of iOpen World LLC.

There are already tools, apps, and more to keep track of health care information, such as showing a vaccine record from your smartphone or tablet, vaccine passports, and apps that track COVID-19 cases.

Experts say those tools are only becoming more common and more advanced.

Certain colleges and universities, cruise ships, and more are requiring people have COVID-19 vaccines.

“Basically, you carry this with you, and you apply it when you want to apply it, hold up whatever it may be," explained Wright.

Tech experts believe these digital health care tools continue to improve every day. They say this is about getting things opened back up, back to normal: this is the future.