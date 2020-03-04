Hospital chaplains adapting to meet spiritual needs of patients during coronavirus outbreak

Chaplains within the Geisinger Health System are now calling and video chatting with patients to maintain a safe social distance.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As hospitals work to meet the physical needs of patients, they are also adapting to meet spiritual needs as well.

Hospital chaplains within the Geisinger Health System began calling and video chatting with patients last week.

Chaplains are still reading scriptures, meditating, and praying with patients; now, it's just over the phone.

"During this time of isolation, people are very grateful for any kind of contact knowing that people on the outside are thinking about them and praying for them," Geisinger Senior Director of Spiritual Care Chaplain Shannon Borchet said.

With limited visitation at Geisinger hospitals, chaplains are also making sure to stay in touch with patient's families.

"Mostly our ministry has been to the families because their families are very anxious not being able to come into the building and visit so we've been doing much more of that," Borchet said.

Geisinger said it welcomes priests, rabbis, and other faith leaders to hospitals to pray or perform rituals as long as they observe social distancing policies.

"They could do lots of things that wouldn't involve having to be in the room or to touch the patient," Borchet added.