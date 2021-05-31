Honoring the fallen: A Memorial Day tribute

While today may mean family gatherings and picnics for some, Memorial Day is a true time to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey shared several tributes on Monday.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971.

Some even still refer to it as “Decoration Day.”

Even decades later, sometimes there’s confusion around exactly what this holiday is all about.

It’s definitely a lot more than just cookouts and barbecues.

Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to the fallen. It's all to honor those who died serving in the military. Many veterans would agree this is not a day to thank a veteran as that federal holiday is on November 11.

Memorial Day is a time to pause and reflect and honor those who died serving our country.

A number of military members would also agree this day is not one to be celebrated more so observed.