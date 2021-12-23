Holiday travel underway at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Christmas weekend has arrived with near pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers.

AVOCA, Pa. — Luggage was on the move at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport as dozens of people reunited with family and friends for the holiday season.

Chris Nebzydoski, his fiancee, and his son are headed to his father's house for the Christmas holiday.

"It feels good. Been a long time coming. I mean, the pandemic has obviously put a strain on our holidays, especially with a young one," said Chris Nebzydoski of Virginia.

For many travelers, like the Nebzydoski's, it's the first major holiday get-together they're spending as a family together.

"Every one except last, honestly, and we weren't here for Thanksgiving obviously, so it's been a while," said Nebzydoski.

Triple-A expects More than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes, or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

William Hines and his son from Michigan are visiting family in Swoyersville.

He says he feels safe traveling- even with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I've got all the vaccines. I got the booster. I'm wearing the mask. It's about as safe as it can be honestly," said William Hines of Michigan.