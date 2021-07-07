History Channel's 'Alone' features a Wellsboro native

Rose Anna Moore of Wellsboro is a contestant on the eighth season of the survival show "Alone."

WELLSBORO, Pa. — Wellsboro native Rose Anna Moore is one of ten contestants on the History Channel's survival show "Alone" for its eighth season. Rose and the other survivalists were dropped off in the wilderness of British Columbia, Canada, to put their survival skills to the test.

"They take you out in the wilderness and drop you off. No camera crew; they give you cameras, and you are on your own to survive," said Moore.

The last contestant to tap out will go home with $500,000. One of the biggest risks for this season is grizzly bears, and Rose says there were a bunch of them.

"Being from Pennsylvania, I deal with a lot of black bears, and I am very familiar with how they behave and how I need to react to them, but grizzly bears are a completely different animal, so there was a learning curve there. Plenty of grizzly bear encounters, and that was the twist this year," said Moore.

Rose told Newswatch 16 that she felt prepared to spend time in the wilderness alone because of past experiences.

"From Greenland in -40degree temperatures to over 100 degrees in the Everglades hunting pythons, so I'm in all different scenarios, and usually I am by myself," said Moore.

When she is not scavenging for berries or trying to fend off grizzly bears, Rose is at her sporting goods shop in Wellsboro. She told Newswatch 16 that her true passion is teaching wildlife conservation to kids.

"The wildlife conservation side of things, that's my greater purpose, and that is what my purpose was prior to going on the show, and my hopes in going on the show that it led me to a larger platform to teach that," said Moore.