x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

local

Highmark waives coronavirus treatment costs

The coverage applies to people with group employer coverage some self-funded plan affordable care act and medicare.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A health insurance provider in Pennsylvania is covering all costs of inpatient care for its members being treated for COVID-19.

Highmark, which took over Blue Cross Blue Shield of Northeastern Pennsylvania several years ago, announced that members receiving in-network, inpatient hospital care will not be responsible for deductibles, co-insurance, and co-pays.

The coverage applies to people with group employer coverage some self-funded plan affordable care act and medicare.

Highmark is also waiving out of pocket costs for coronavirus testing and telehealth.

For now, the waiver runs through May 31st.

RELATED: Univ. of Pittsburgh doctors develop potential vaccine for COVID-19

RELATED: Hospitals remain prepared as coronavirus cases continue to spike