Highmark waives coronavirus treatment costs

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A health insurance provider in Pennsylvania is covering all costs of inpatient care for its members being treated for COVID-19.

Highmark, which took over Blue Cross Blue Shield of Northeastern Pennsylvania several years ago, announced that members receiving in-network, inpatient hospital care will not be responsible for deductibles, co-insurance, and co-pays.

The coverage applies to people with group employer coverage some self-funded plan affordable care act and medicare.

Highmark is also waiving out of pocket costs for coronavirus testing and telehealth.