High school seniors, health care workers honored in quite a bright way

High schools used the power of their stadium lights to illuminate the spirit of the class of 2020 and thank all the health care professionals fighting COVID-19.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — On a dreary Friday night in Carbon County, the stadium lights at Lehighton Area High School made a distinct difference.

The school district sent a bright message of thanks to health care workers and a tribute in lights to its graduating seniors.

With 2020 on the score board, the school's alma mater was sung by students who couldn't be there for the ceremony in person.

"The students were at home obviously with the social distancing guidelines and they sung it and it was meshed together by the choral director and it sounded amazing. It was awesome," Lehighton Area School District Athletic Director Kyle Spotts said.

Kyle Mayernik is a graduating senior at Lehighton who spent his four years as a running back on the football team. He watched the ceremony on the high school's Twitter page.

"There's so many nights spent under those lights with the games that we've had going on so it's kind of nice to see it one more time," Mayernik said via video chat.

Other high schools nearby also joined in the tribute to high school seniors and health care workers.

Jim Thorpe Area High School had 2020 on the scoreboard and showed the down and distance as 4-19, to signify that COVID-19 is on its final down.

Panther Valley lit up its stadium lights in Lansford with those same numbers.

Tamaqua Area High School did the same in Schuylkill County.

In all, 46 schools in the Carbon and Schuylkill County area turned on their stadium lights. Some, flipped the switch at military time 20-20.

"I think it just shows that our school districts are working hard and they do care about our well-being and us being safe and it just shows the people we have in Carbon County," Lehighton senior Madi Whiteman said via video chat.

"I'm glad they're doing something to help us get through this time. I know a lot of us are a little upset we can't go back but what are you going to do? You want to stay safe," Lehighton senior Tia Tyson said via video chat.