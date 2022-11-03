Own a bit of Hersheypark history with a piece of the Wildcat

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 25.
Hersheypark announced on Thursday that they are selling commemorative pieces of the Wildcat, which closed over the summer.
The park preserved 160 wood and steel track pieces from the wooden roller coaster, which was built in 1996.
Each piece is engraved with a unique serial number and the Wildcat logo.
They went on sale at Hersheypark Supply Co. at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. The park said on Facebook that they will not sell the pieces online.
The souvenirs are $300 each.
The Wildcat closed at the end of July. It is being replaced by Wildcat's Revenge, a wood and steel hybrid coaster expected to open in the summer of 2023.