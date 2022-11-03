Own a bit of Hersheypark history with a piece of the Wildcat

Hersheypark is selling commemorative pieces of their wooden roller coaster, Wildcat, which closed in July.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 25.

Hersheypark announced on Thursday that they are selling commemorative pieces of the Wildcat, which closed over the summer.

The park preserved 160 wood and steel track pieces from the wooden roller coaster, which was built in 1996.

Each piece is engraved with a unique serial number and the Wildcat logo.

They went on sale at Hersheypark Supply Co. at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. The park said on Facebook that they will not sell the pieces online.

The souvenirs are $300 each.