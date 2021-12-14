Hero officer loses battle with cancer

A Luzerne County police officer is being remembered as a hero. He saved the lives of others when a man began shooting outside the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart in 2015.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Township Police Officer Brian Bouton died Sunday, losing his fight with cancer.

The 20-year police officer from Scranton really stepped up on an October day in 2015 when a man was firing outside Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to testimony at the trial of the suspect, Scott Sargent, Officer Bouton moved his police car into a position where it shielded other officers from gunfire.

Another officer shot Sargent, who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

He was later found guilty of the attempted murder of police officers and is in a state prison.

Officer Bouton was the first to be awarded the Wilkes-Barre Township Medal of Honor.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.

Brian Bouton was only 43 years old.