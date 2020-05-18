Helping kids and farmers in Pine Grove

Community members are buying milk from local farmers to give to kids during the pandemic.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a group is helping both dairy farmers and kids during this tough time.

Each weekday, teachers, staff, and volunteers organize and hand out free meals to kids in the Pine Grove Area School District.

Each meal comes with milk from local dairy farmers.

"I think it's very important for all our local farmers, you know. Everything going right now at this time and the volunteers you see here helping? It's very important," said Cindy Motter of Pine Grove.

Businesses and donors in that part of Schuylkill County provided that milk.

Volunteers saw video of dairy farmers dumping milk during this health crisis, unable to sell it, and get it where it needed to go, so they decided to do something about that.

They collected money to pay farmers for their milk and then donating that milk to the school district.

"I'll tell you what; the community has really pulled together, everybody is chipping in, we have a lot of volunteers, a lot of volunteers from the school, a lot of businesses have been donating. They stepped up," said Bernie Kelly of Metz Culinary Management.

It is a win-win. It's good for the farmers and good for the kids.

"We see many a time in Pine Grove where local businesses during flooding and stuff came together to support the community during difficult times. It's awesome we can give back to the community and help other businesses survive," said Ryan Schaeffer of Pine Grove.

The folks in Pine Grove hope other people in other areas do the same thing.