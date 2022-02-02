Here's how you can help Pennsylvania’s military families in need by donating a portion of your tax return

The state's Military Family Relief Assistance Program provides grants of up to $3,500 to military members and their families who are residents of PA and in need.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those who file their 2021 Pennsylvania personal income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said in a press release this week.

The program, administered by the DMVA, provides grants of up to $3,500 to members of the armed forces and their families, who are residents of Pennsylvania and have a direct and immediate financial need due to circumstances beyond their control.

The tax form includes instructions on how to donate, the DMVA said.

“Pennsylvanians have a long history of supporting the military and their families by generously donating some or all of their tax return to the Military Family Relief Assistance Program. These donations provide critical assistance to those who need it most,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Unforeseen circumstances, now magnified by the increased tempo of the military, often result in financial need. Any donation is greatly appreciated to support our servicemembers and their families, who selflessly serve and sacrifice for our commonwealth and country.”

Examples of how MFRAP grants helped servicemembers in 2021-2022 include:

An Army Reservist recently returning from deployment experienced unexpected Covid-19 quarantine extensions. Because of the extensions, as well as newly imposed travel restrictions, his offer for an overseas contract position was rescinded. He applied for unemployment and was found to be ineligible. The Reservist requested assistance with mortgage and car loans while he continued his job search. A grant was approved for $3,500.

The spouse of a Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman deployed to Southwest Asia was laid off. She was unable to find new employment with the shifts and hours needed to continue providing care for two children while her husband was deployed. Several unexpected problems, including automobile and HVAC repairs, caused additional financial strain. The family received a grant of $3,500.

The spouse of a Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman deployed to Southwest Asia was facing a financial crisis when the family’s heat pump unexpectedly failed during the height of winter. Due to the loss of approximately 1/3 of the family’s household income during deployment, they were not able to pay for the unexpected repairs. A grant for $3,500 was approved to assist with the repairs.

Since the MFRAP program began in 2006, more than $1.98 million has been generously donated by individuals filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and through private donations, the DMVA said.