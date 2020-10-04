Hawley Police Department lending a hand with grocery deliveries

Hawley Borough police officers are finding a new way to protect and serve their community

HAWLEY, Pa. — Lake Region IGA near Hawley has been working hard to keep their customers and employees safe by offering delivery to people who don't want to take the risk. Since the stay at home order, they've seen deliveries increase.

"We're having such a demand for groceries in general that it's weeding out the people in the store so we can keep a safer distance," said Julie Brussell, Lake Region IGA Front End Manager.

The increase of deliveries and not enough drivers was making it hard for customers to get their orders, so the Hawley Borough Police Department stepped in.

"When Chief Drake asked if he and the department could help us, we said 'Fantastic! Absolutely!' and we greatly apprecitate it," continued Brussell.

"Obviously we're in a really bad situation here and we want to make sure everybody is safe so it's just the little bit we can do for our community," said Hawley Borough Police Chief, Daniel Drake.

The police presence is still felt in the borough, but the interactions have changed, bringing the community together during a scary time.

"All our officers are here with us helping out every day, our borough council, our mayor, everybody is joining in to try and pitch in and hand out stuff," continued Chief Drake.

With not much going on on the streets, the police department is finding another way to protect and serve the community by delivering their groceries.

"That's exactly what it says. That's the oath we took to protect and serve and this is what we're doing now. We're trying to protect everybody as well as serve our community," said Drake.