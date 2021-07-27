Haulman charged in Michigan murder

A man facing charges for two deaths in our area is now facing additional charges for a murder in Michigan.

In May, he was arrested for the death of Tianna Phillips of McClure, Snyder County.

He was charged on Tuesday for the murder of a Michigan woman, Ashley Parlier, missing since 2005. According to police, Haulman was in custody for his alleged involvement in the two Pennsylvania murders. There, he provided details about Parlier's disappearance and the possible location of her body.