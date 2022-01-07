Harvesting more at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

The farm show kicks off on Saturday, January 8.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off on Saturday, January 8.

The 106th farm show returns in person this year for a full eight days until Saturday, January 15.

Saturday's first day of the agriculture show will include events like the blue ribbon apple pie contest, a live alpaca presentation, and of course, there will be milk shakes.

You can also experience parts of the farm show from the comfort of your own home.

To learn more about the farm show, head to their website by clicking here.