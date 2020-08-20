'Let Our Kids Play in PA' rally in Harrisburg

Parents, school officials, and students rallied in support of fall sports.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Families gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg Thursday to rally in favor of fall sports.

"Let Kids Play in PA" was coordinated by a woman from Luzerne County.

The group is in support of young athletes and making sure measures are in place to keep them safe during play.

The rally is the result of a recommendation by Governor Tom Wolf to postpone sports until January because of the pandemic.

The PIAA is expected to announce a decision on Friday.