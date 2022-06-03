Harley-Davidson plant in York County to resume production Monday, spokesperson says

The company said last month it was temporarily halting production for two weeks due to supply issues. It will resume operations on June 6.

After a temporary halt to production initiated last month, the Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township will resume operations next week, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Production will resume on Monday, June 6, the spokesperson said.

Harley-Davidson announced it was shutting down production at its facilities in York County and Milwaukee for two weeks on May 19.

The company said the temporary halt was due to supply chain issues.

"Harley-Davidson took the decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (excluding LiveWire) for a two-week period," the company said in a statement at the time. "This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on (May 17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part."

The announcement caused Harley-Davidson stock to tumble, with shares falling more than 8% to their lowest point in the last year on the Thursday following the announcement.