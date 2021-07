A veteran from Northumberland County, 70, began a hike two months ago in hopes of raising money for the Kulpmont Fire Department to buy a new firetruck.

An update from an army veteran from Northumberland County who's currently hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Back in May, we told you about Walt Lutz from Kulpmont and his 1,000-mile charity hike to benefit the Kulpmont Fire Department.

The army veteran, 70, started at the trail's highest point in North Carolina and he just checked in to say he's hit mile 500 and is now halfway home.