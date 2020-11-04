Greenhouse in Luzerne County looted

Kasarda's Greenhouse was deemed a non-essential business so they donated their flowers to health care workers.

WYOMING, Pa. — A greenhouse in Luzerne County was looted.



Kasarda's Greenhoue in Wyoming is now barricaded by snow plows and signs out front telling people the place is out of flowers.

Earlier this week, after it was deemed non-essential, Kasarda's owner put out his remaining Easter flowers as a giveaway free to customers, asking only for a voluntary donation to charity.

He posted on Facebook that he returned to the place to find his greenhouse cleaned out.