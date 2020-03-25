There's a new movement on social media aimed to bring in more takeout business this Tuesday.

Restaurants dubbed March 24th, “The Great American Takeout Day”. The Avenue Restaurant said the social media push was helpful during tough times. Signs in the window of the Avenue Restaurant in Wyoming remind drivers the place is still open for takeout and delivery in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, a new national social media campaign is also asking people to support local businesses by participating in “The Great American Takeout Day” using the hashtag #TakeoutTuesday. Customers at The Avenue Restaurant in Wyoming said the post motivated them!

“Since we can both work we should be supporting our local businesses as much as possible and then when we heard there was a ‘Takeout Tuesday’ that was the option right there,” Brandilyn Duckworth of Pittston said.

“A few of our customers did! They said they were going to do their part to do it. I mean we did put a mention on Facebook about it,” The Avenue Restaurant Owner Dave Krappa said.

Armetta’s Restaurant and Pizzeria near Clarks Summit also joined the social media push. Owner, Erin McLaughlin said Takeout Tuesday brought in mores customers on what’s usually an “off day”.

“It's definitely been busier this Tuesday than last Tuesday for sure and Tuesday's in the past have been a slower day so I feel there's definitely been more people this Tuesday than others,” McLaughlin said.

“Everybody is talking about local businesses. Armetta's is one of the best places around they have been here forever and it's one of the better places in town so we're out to support our local pizza,” Tom McHugh of South Abington Township said.

During these times, some restaurants are also asking customers to use credit when possible instead of cash.

“Credit is encouraged right now. We don't to even touch your card you can just give us the number and if you're not okay with providing a signature that's fine,” Nicole Samsell, of Dino and Francesco’s Pizza in Moosic, said. “Also, if you want to do exact change we've had a couple people come in and just hand that too us in an envelope.”

“We're encouraging people to pay over the phone by credit card and then we'll initial their credit card slips for them so that they don't have any interactions,” McLaughlin said.