Great American Outdoor Show features children's activities

The show featuring hundreds of exhibitors has lots to offer younger visitors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Great American Outdoor Show is this week in Harrisburg. There are more than 1,000 exhibits featuring hunting, fishing, camping, and more. Many of those exhibits are geared towards children with the goal of getting kids interested in outdoor activities.

Families lined up at the kids' trout pond. Dan Pennewill and his grandson Austin enjoy fishing together, so this activity was a must.

"We like stream fishing, and we just do it all summer long. If we're not trout fishing, he likes kayaking," Dan Pennewill said.

"It's just really relaxing. If you have a bad day at school, you can just go fish somewhere. It's just really fun catching fish," Austin Pennewill added.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, fishing license sales have been down for years. In 2018, sales slightly increased, and the commission wants to keep it that way. One of the ways to do that is to get children interested in outdoor activities.

"The more anglers we can get out there, the better chance we have to serve the public and have more boating and fishing opportunities for them," said Adam Spangler, Fish, and Boat Commission.

Todd Lightcap of Columbia agrees. He takes his son Easton hunting and fishing with him as a bonding activity.

"My dad took me out when I was young, and that's how I got into it. I'm hoping the same for him," said Lightcap.

In addition to fishing, there are a lot of other activities at the show to get kids interested in the outdoors.

Great American Outdoor Show Stop by the Eddie Eagle Kid's Zone in the Hunting Outfitters Hall for everything you might need to keep the little ones entertained with engaging activities that embrace the outdoor lifestyle. It's...

There is archery, rock climbing, an air gun range, dock diving dogs, and more.

