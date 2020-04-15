Grain to Glory flags shipping surprises to deserving businesses

The Wayne County business owner wanted to spread joy to others that are suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Ryan Thumann is the owner and craftsman of Grain to Glory Flag Company in Wayne County. He creates American flags from wood and sells them.

He started the business as a fluke when family and friends saw his handiwork, they wanted some of their own.

Two and a half years later, word of mouth praise for the quality of the product has been keeping Ryan busy and shipping all over the world.

"Germany, Alaska, Hawaii. We're in all 50 states," said Thumann.

On any other day, Ryan's workshop is his haven, but during the coronavirus pandemic, he's in a holding pattern.

He said, "People aren't buying. They're buying stuff they need. They're not buying stuff to decorate their house that much."

Ryan had 20 extra crosses left over that were all ready to go. They just needed a home, so he decided to ship them to businesses all over the country without them expecting the gift.

"We just came across them one day and were thinking of how we could bring a smile to somebody else's face that was suffering," added Thumann.

Ryan says he still has a couple of extra flags around to send and doesn't know where to send them so if you have any ideas, there are ways to reach out.

"I have extras and if you have an idea, reach out to us through Facebook or Instagram or through the website. There's a contact form there and I'd be happy to ship it there. I just don't know where or who. I'm trying to not send to people I know. I'm trying to do people in Rochester or South Carolina. I don't know anyone down there but I'm just trying to find businesses that I think would be suited for it."

Grain to Glory Flag Company website can be found here.