Some spectators now allowed at high school games

The governor's office updated its guidelines for high school sports on Wednesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Updated guidance from the state indicates that spectators will now be allowed at high school sporting events.

COVID-19 Guidance for Sports was put out by the governor's office in June and was updated on Wednesday.

The guidance now indicates that all sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law.

Previously, no spectators were to be allowed at sporting events.

Masks and social distancing are still required.

Gov. Tom Wolf still recommends that no sports be played until January 2021 because of risks to players and the public.