Governor Wolf issues statement regarding the Bloomsburg Fair dunk tank incident

The governor called the Facebook photos where a man was dressed as Dr. Rachel Levine, "a derogatory incident" and "vile."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement in support of the transgender community in Pennsylvania.

The statement was brought upon by a dunk tank fundraiser at the Bloomsburg Fair, which appeared to poke fun at Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

Pictures were posted on the Fair's Facebook account and received major backlash.

Officials with the Bloomsburg Fair apologized.

The governor called what happened, "A derogatory incident" and "vile."