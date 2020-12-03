Governor Wolf announces measures to combat coronavirus infections

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is urging strong measures statewide to try to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

A concentration of people affected in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia, has forced the strongest measures.

"In Montgomery County, I am ordering the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues. This includes Ys, theaters, sporting events, concerts, and I'm strongly recommending the closures of non-essential retail facilities. It includes schools of all types such as pre-K, higher education, and private schools. No mass gatherings should be held, such as conferences and rallies," said Gov. Wolf.

The governor said all essential businesses and services should remain open, including health care facilities, transportation services, gas stations, and stores.

"Across the state, I am strongly encouraging three things. I'm encouraging that all large gatherings, especially those with more than 250 attendees, to be either canceled or postponed.

"Secondly, I am discouraging people from going to recreational activities in public places, such as gyms, movie theaters, and stores.

"Third, I am asking religious leaders to use their discretion to prevent the spread of illness through their congregations and communities," said the governor.

The governor added that the plan will be in effect for two weeks.