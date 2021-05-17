Gov. Wolf receives second COVID-19 vaccine

“I am very pleased to receive my second vaccine today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center, that has continued to make a tremendous impact in my home community of York throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Thank you to health care professionals throughout Pennsylvania that have been on the frontline through the pandemic and continue to serve their communities by administering vaccinations. I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated. It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth.”