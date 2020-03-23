Governor issues stay-at-home order for Monroe County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has issued stay-at-home orders for several counties in Pennsylvania, including Monroe County.
Monroe County has seen several dozen positive test results for COVID-19 and one death.
Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties are also under the order.
Philadelphia County was already under a local government stay-at-home order.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 644 positive test results for coronavirus infection in the state.
Gov. Wolf explained that a stay-at-home order requires residents to remain at home unless leaving would save a life.
The governor also extended school closures and other statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts for all counties for two more weeks.
