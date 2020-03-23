x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

local

Governor issues stay-at-home order for Monroe County

Residents in six counties must remain at home unless leaving involves life-sustaining actions.
Credit: WNEP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has issued stay-at-home orders for several counties in Pennsylvania, including Monroe County.

Monroe County has seen several dozen positive test results for COVID-19 and one death.

Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties are also under the order. 

Philadelphia County was already under a local government stay-at-home order.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 644 positive test results for coronavirus infection in the state.

Gov. Wolf explained that a stay-at-home order requires residents to remain at home unless leaving would save a life.

The governor also extended school closures and other statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts for all counties for two more weeks.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania

RELATED: Closings, cancelations, delays

RELATED: State police to enforce Governor Wolf's order