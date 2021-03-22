Gov. Wolf announces solar array project

The governor says the plane represents the largest government commitment to solar energy in the nation.

Pennsylvania could soon be one of our nation's leaders in solar energy.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy (PULSE).

"The project represents the largest government commitment to solar energy in the nation to date at 191 megawatts," said General Services Secretary Curt Topper.

Solar arrays will be built in seven locations throughout central Pennsylvania. The solar arrays will be built in six counties, including four in our area, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder.

State officials say the solar arrays will provide about half of the electricity used by state government.

"This clean, environmentally friendly solar energy will lower our annual carbon dioxide emissions statewide by 157,000 metric tons, which is the equivalent of taking more than 34,000 cars off the road," Topper claimed.

The solar project will also create more than 400 jobs. State officials would not say exactly where the solar arrays will be built or how much the project will cost.

"This project will significantly reduce the commonwealth's carbon footprint as the commissioners have outlined, and ultimately help it achieve its aggressive goals to combat climate change," said Chuck Hannah, with Constellation, an electric generation supplier.

The new solar arrays are set to go into operation in January of 2023.